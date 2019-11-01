Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

Prez rule likely in Maharashtra if no govt in place by Nov 7: BJP leader

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 3:28 pm IST

'Our alliance is stronger than Fevicol or Ambuja Cement,' Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)
 BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7, Finance Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday.

His comments came even as there appeared no headway in government formation eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

He told a TV channel that the delay in talks between BJP and Sena was due to the Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

"People of Maharashtra have given mandate not to any party but to the Mahayuti (alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and other parties)," he said.

"Our alliance is stronger than Fevicol or Ambuja Cement," he said.

Mungantiwar expressed confidence that the formation of a new government will take place soon.

"A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene.

President's rule will be imposed if the government formation doesn't happen in the given time," he added.

He said the main hurdle in government formation was the Sena's demand for Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years.

Asked if the BJP would accept the demand, Mungantiwar said, "We have already named Devendra Fadnavis."

Admitting that there was a deadlock, he said, "We, at the state level will sit together to find a way to resolve the deadlock. If necessary, the central leadership of BJP will intervene."

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said.

Reacting to Sena leader Sanjay Raut's comments on government formation, Mungantiwar said, "Just like the BJP, the Sena also wants the government to be formed at the earliest. We fought the election as an alliance. The issue here is not of Sena or BJP, but the people of Maharashtra."

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)

Jharkhand to go to polls on Nov 30, results on Dec 23

In Garg's 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry. (Photo: File)

My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

'My appeal is to every imam of various mosques to make appeal that Muslims need not to feel afraid, but they should repose faith in country's Constitution and judiciary, and whatever the judgement comes, we should honour it,' Maulana Khalid said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution

Singh reiterated his demand for waiver of USD 20 service fee, which is to be charged from Indian devotees visiting the historic shrine. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kartarpur: Punjab CM pleased with passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham