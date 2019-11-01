Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

Jharkhand to go to polls on Nov 30, results on Dec 23

Published : Nov 1, 2019
The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)
 After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) of India on Friday announced that Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30 and counting will be on December 23.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, it is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha elections.

Currently, BJP, in an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Raghubar Das.

BJP is again promoting Das for the CM post and is aiming for a second term.

Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would contest elections together.

Despite of the thumping victory, BJP's performance in both the states trailed. According to sources, the ruling party is planning to alter the political plank for Jharkhand Assembly polls for retaining the state and increasing the tally from the previous time.

In the 81-member house, 41 is the majority mark. In 2014, BJP rose to power after winning 37 seats and its ally AJSU securing 5 seats.

