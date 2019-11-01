Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

Give Chidambaram mask, mineral water, home food but keep him in jail: Delhi HC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 3:49 pm IST

The seven-member AIIMS medical board assessed his health and found his vital signs to be ‘normal’.

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram on health grounds in the INX Media case after an AIIMS medical board said that he need not be hospitalised. The seven-member board assessed his health and found his vital signs to be ‘normal’, reported NDTV.

The court also directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to keep Chidambaram’s cell clean and provide mineral water, protection against mosquitoes, food from home and a mask. The next hearing will be on November 4.

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment.

On Thursday, the court had directed the AIIMS director to constitute a board to give opinion on the Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn’s disease. This disease refers to the inflammation of the digestive tract leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea and weight loss.

The 74-year-old Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The case was registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

