Friday, Oct 01, 2021 | Last Update : 06:53 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Oct 2021  Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM Modi, urges him to repeal farm laws
India, All India

Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM Modi, urges him to repeal farm laws

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2021, 6:42 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2021, 6:42 pm IST

The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and is working towards it, the chief minister said

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and urged him to repeal the three farm laws.

Channi also said that he has called for early resolution of the farmers' agitation.

 

The prime minister has said he also wanted it to end and is working towards it, the chief minister said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislations be repealed.

During his meeting with Modi, Channi called for immediately starting the procurement of paddy in Punjab, which has been delayed this time to October 10.

"I have urged the prime minister to end this agitation over the three farm laws. He listened to me intently and said he also wants a solution to this problem and is working in this direction," Channi told reporters after the meeting.

 

He also urged the prime minister to resume talks with the protesting farmers, "because I feel the matter can only be resolved through dialogue".

"I have urged him (prime minister) that the three laws should be scrapped," Channi said.

"I have told him that Punjab's economy is agriculture driven and Punjab can only progress if our farmers and farm labourers are happy," the chief minister said.

Channi said that he has also told the prime minister that Punjab is suffering because of the farmers' agitation and the state has always fought for the country and our people have sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle and for the unity of the country.

 

Modi also shared pictures of his meeting with Channi on Twitter and said, "The Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI called on PM".

This is Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister.

Asked on Navjot Singh Sidhu's issues with him and whether they have been resolved, Channi evaded the question.

"I met the prime minister for the first time after becoming the chief minister. It was also a courtesy call. This was the first meeting and hence, there was no agenda as such. But still I have raised three issues with him" Channi told reporters after the meeting that last over half an hour.

Tags: charanjit singh channi, prime minister narendra modi, farm laws, farm laws in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh succeeded Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who became the 27th Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh takes charge as Vice Chief of IAF

Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt to roll out 'customised visa' policy

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Shaheen; to move away from Indian coast: IMD

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

SC notice to Centre on PIL against Aadhar as mandatory ID proof for vaccination

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham