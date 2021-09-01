Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Sep 2021  Raze Supertech towers in Noida in three months: SC
India, All India

Raze Supertech towers in Noida in three months: SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Sep 1, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2021, 6:49 am IST

Supertech in a statement has said that it will seek the review of the top court judgment directing demolition of two 40-storey towers

The court further ordered that Supertech will pay the RWA Rs 2 crore as cost in one. (PTI)
 The court further ordered that Supertech will pay the RWA Rs 2 crore as cost in one. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered razing of two towers — Apex and Ceyane — in Supertech’s Emerald Court project holding that they were illegally constructed in connivance with the officers of NOIDA authority.

Directing Supertech to carry out the demolition within three months at its own cost, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah, said in the judgment, “The illegal construction of T-16 and T-17 has been achieved through acts of collusion between the officers of NOIDA and the appellant and its management.”

 

Upholding the April 11, 2014, Allahabad high court judgment that had ordered the demolition of two towers —  Apex and Ceyane (T-16 and T-17), the Supreme Court directed Supertech to refund the money of the existing home buyers with 12 per cent annual interest within two months.

The court further ordered that Supertech will pay the RWA Rs 2 crore as cost in one month.

Supertech in a statement has said that it will seek the review of the top court judgment directing demolition of two 40-storey towers.

Rajesh Rana, RWA president of the Emerald Court Society, said, “For years we have fought a legal battle and now we welcome the decision of the Supreme Court because the builders were constructing the towers without our permission.”

 

Due to the unauthorised construction, he said, the park area was also decreasing in size and there would have been a problem of parking too. “The builder was doing illegal construction without following all the rules, against which we had to move the Allahabad High Court,” he said.

The Noida Authority said that it will ensure full compliance with the top court’s order. Noida Authority's chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said the authority will also ensure action against department's officials who are found guilty of violating rules.

In a slew of directions, the top court has said that the demolition of the two towers would be carried out in a “safe manner” under the overall supervision of Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.

 

In the event that the Central Building Research Institute expresses its inability to supervise the demolition, NOIDA will nominate another agency to oversee the demolition work, the court said.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Chandrachud said that the top court has in the past noted the rampant increase in unauthorised constructions across urban areas, particularly in metropolitan cities where soaring value of land places a premium on dubious dealings.

“This state of affairs,” Justice Chandrachud said, “has often come to pass in no small measure because of the collusion between developers and planning authorities.”

Emphasising on the need to regulate construction activities by the developers from the inception to completion of project and to balance the need for housing stock with environment, Justice Chandrachud said, “…when these regulations are brazenly violated by developers, more often than not with the connivance of regulatory authorities, it strikes at the very core of urban planning, thereby directly resulting in an increased harm to the environment and a dilution of safety standards. Hence, illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.”

 

Tags: indian supreme court, supreme court, noida authority, supertech’s emerald court project, apex and ceyane supreme court, justice d.y. chandrachud, justice m.r.shah, allahabad high court, rwa, rajesh rana, ritu maheshwari, central building research institute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The UNSC Resolution asked for “every effort (to) be made to allow for the rapid and secure reopening of the Kabul airport and its surrounding area” for evacuations. (AFP)

UN Security Council adopts resolution to hold Taliban to its pledges

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics sign deal for anti-drone system

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham