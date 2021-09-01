Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics sign deal for anti-drone system

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 1, 2021, 7:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2021, 7:57 am IST

BEL will sign similar contracts with Army and Air Force also to supply anti-drone system

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)
 The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

New Delhi: In view of emerging threats from drones, Indian Navy on Tuesday signed a contract with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for supply of the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard kill and soft kill capabilities.

The NADS, developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces.

 

BEL will sign similar contracts with Army and Air Force also to supply anti-drone system.

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year and later during the Prime Minister’s Independence Day Address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The system, which offers 360-degree coverage, was also deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow.

The NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.

The NADS uses the help of Radar, Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones.

 

The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed.

The anti-drone technology system of DRDO provides for both ‘soft kill’ and ‘hard kill’ options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats.

Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of contract.

The contract was signed in the presence of senior Naval officers and DRDO representatives. Indian Navy has provided consistent support and has led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL.

 

Tags: indian navy, bharat electronics limited, anti-drone technology
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

