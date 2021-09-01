Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Sep 2021  Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder
India, All India

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2021, 3:04 pm IST

Non-subsidised LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder -- the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Subsidised as well as non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies.

 

This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.

Non-subsidised LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18.

Industry sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition.

The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 190 per cylinder.

The government policy provides for the supply of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per household at subsidised or below-market rates. Any quantity over this had to be bought at market price or non-subsidised rates.

 

However, monthly price increases have eliminated the subsidy. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

Barring a few far-flung areas, which get a small portion of freight subsidy, the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG in major cities is almost at par.

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.

In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 911 - the highest among the four metros.

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

 

Meanwhile, after remaining unchanged for more than a week, petrol price was cut by 10 paise a litre diesel by 14 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi is now at Rs 101.34 and in Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 107.39 per litre. Diesel price in Delhi is now at Rs 88.77 a litre in Mumbai at Rs 96.33.

Tags: lpg price, lpg price hike, cooking gas, liquefied petroleum gas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

Officials carried out the raids at different locations in Kolkata. (ANI)

ED conducts raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with fake vaccine case

New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020. (AFP file)

Pollution likely to cut 9 years of life expectancy of 40% of Indians

Volunteers perform a street play during an awareness campaign for COVID-19 vaccine in village Nizampur, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India logs 41,965 new Covid cases, 460 new fatalities take death toll over 4.3 lakh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham