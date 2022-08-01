Monday, Aug 01, 2022 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Aug 2022  'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic', Shah appeals
India, All India

'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic', Shah appeals

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2022, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2022, 8:59 am IST

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Modi has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to hoist the tricolour at every home from Aug 13-15

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation. — PTI
 Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation. — PTI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to inspire everyone to use the national flag as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 and join the special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

Shah's appeal came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Modi has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to hoist the tricolour at every home from August 13 to 15, praising the valour of freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"To make the #HarGharTiranga campaign a mass movement, today in his #MannKiBaat programme, @narendramodi ji appealed to all the countrymen to put the tricolour in their social media profiles from August 2 to 15.

"Inspire others to join this campaign by putting the tricolor in your DP," he said.

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between August 13 and 15.

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

Tags: amit shah, #mannkibaat, put the tricolour in your dp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In UP, a madrasa student from Karnataka, Farukh, was held by the NIA for suspected terror links from Deoband. — DC File Image

NIA teams raid towns in U.P., MP, detain six

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI)

Major blow to Sena: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raids at house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Splendid, historic moment on August 15: PM

A UN soldier is seen as demonstrators carry a poster against the peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) at the UN facilities in Goma on July 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Modi asks UN to probe killing of BSF personnel in Congo peacekeeping

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham