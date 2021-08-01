Sunday, Aug 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Aug 2021  Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue
India, All India

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2021, 8:50 am IST

The guidelines came into effect from 6 am of August 1 and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
 A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Considering the current COVID-19 situation in different districts of Odisha, the State Government has issued guidelines for the month of August wherein a statewide night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will continue in Odisha.

The guidelines came into effect from 6 am of August 1 and will remain in force till 6 am of September 1.

 

According to the guidelines, the 'weekend shutdown rule' has been withdrawn from State except from the Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, where the transmission rate of COVID-19 is still high.

Religious, political and social gatherings will be restricted in State. District and municipal authorities are allowed to give permission for the re-opening of religious places only after reviewing the situation.

"All types of shops and malls are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols. All cinema halls, theatres, auditorium, assembly halls will be allowed to re-open with 50 percent seating capacity", informed the order copy.

 

Bar, restaurants and dhabas across the State will be allowed to open with dining with 50 percent occupancy.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination guidelines are concerned, adults in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri will be required to produce a final COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry into malls, bars, restaurants, dhabas, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls.

The State government has also allowed reopening of Park and Sea beaches across Odisha.

Inter-State and Intra-State Public Transport/ buses will remain functional with the notified seating capacity only.

Sree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Puri and Sree Lingaraj Temples Administration, Bhubaneswar may decide the opening of temples under their management for public darshan in consultations with stakeholders, No prashad/ Bhoga will be offered to/by devotees.

 

Marriage functions are permitted with the approval of local authorities while following the COVID protocol with restricted participants.

All physical training/capacity building activities and examination government and private agencies are allowed, all educational institutions including coaching centers will function as per the guidelines issued by the respective department.

Museums, tourist places, Zoos and archaeological monuments are allowed to open by following the COVID-19 protocols. All Aahaar Kendra will operate normally, with on the spot eating provision whilst complying with COVID safety protocols.

The State government has also allowed reopening of indoor amusement and entertainment parks, water parks. Government and Private swimming pools will also remain open.

 

Tags: odisha lockdown, odisha covid lockdown
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

Justice Prateek Jalan passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for CBSE. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand in plea concerning assessment of private class 10 students

This is the first time the Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with a foreign institution to investigate its efficacy on COVID-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from Covid

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: AP)

India records single-day rise of 41,831 new Covid cases, 541 deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham