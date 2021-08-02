Sunday, Aug 01, 2021 | Last Update : 11:23 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Aug 2021  India to focus on peacekeeping and terror
India, All India

India to focus on peacekeeping and terror

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 1, 2021, 11:04 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2021, 11:04 pm IST

India on Sunday took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC, in New York. (PTI Photo)
 India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti speaks at the UNSC, in New York. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Sunday took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August, and will look at important focus areas like maritime security, peacekeeping, and combating terrorism, the Covid-19 pandemic as well as climate change.

“India takes over the presidency of the @UN#SecurityCouncil for the month of August. A worldview anchored in #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (the world is one family),” MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted Sunday. Just last week, he had said: “We are gearing up for this important phase in our membership of the United Nations Security Council, which as you know, covers 2021 and 2022. For the moment, for our presidency in August, we are looking at areas like maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism as important focus areas.”

 

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar tweeted: “As we take over the UNSC presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law.”

India had joined the UNSC from January 1 this year as an elected non-permanent member for a two year-term 2021-22, in what is its eighth term so far. India’s top priorities at the UNSC include “a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”. Enhancing counter-terrorism measures has also been one of India’s main priorities in order to enhance global action against terrorism”. India is also seeking “streamlining” of the process of sanctions against terrorists and terror entities, something which is extremely significant as India faces cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

 

New Delhi is focusing on principles such as respect and policies such as dialogue and cooperation to achieve its aims at the UN. India’s five priorities at the UNSC are “New opportunities for progress, an effective response to international terrorism, reforming the multilateral system, a comprehensive approach to international peace and security, and promoting technology with a human touch as a driver of solutions”. Its overall objective during this tenure in the UN Security Council is the achievement of NORMS -- a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System”.

India’s approach is being guided by the “Five S’s”, as listed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are: “Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), and Shanti (Peace), to create conditions for universal Samriddhi (Prosperity)”.

 

It may be recalled India is pushing for a permanent UNSC seat. The council has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent ones. The five UNSC permanent members -- called the “P-5” -- are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China. India hopes its performance at the UNSC during its ongoing two-year term will reinforce New Delhi’s claim for permanent membership of the UNSC.   

India had in June last year been elected by UN member-countries overwhelmingly for a non-permanent seat to the 15-member UNSC for the two year-term 2021-22. A whopping 184 out of the total 192 UN member-nations had voted for India. India was the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group and so had been confident of its victory even before the election. The elections were conducted through secret ballot as per procedure although there were certain “new voting arrangements” put in place then due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Tags: united nations security council, india, combating terrorism, covid-19, unsc, united nations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Assam security personnel stand vigil outside the Mizoram House, after Monday's inter-state border clash, in Guwahati. (PTI)

Tension palpable at Assam-Mizoram border, central forces on vigil

Justice Prateek Jalan passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for CBSE. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand in plea concerning assessment of private class 10 students

This is the first time the Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with a foreign institution to investigate its efficacy on COVID-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha for promoting recovery from Covid

This is India's first presidency in the UNSC during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. (Photo: AFP/File)

Russia, France congratulate India on assuming UNSC presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham