Unnao rape survivor’s letter to CJI to be taken up today

This hearing comes four days after the survivor was critically injured in a car accident.

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: A letter by the Unnao rape survivor and her family to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging danger to their lives will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

This hearing comes four days after the survivor was critically injured in a car accident. The survivor’s family has alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and his men were behind the accident.

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. The CJI clarified that he had been informed about the family’s letter on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when their car had a head-on collision with a truck.

In 2017, the woman said that she was sexually assaulted by the BJP lawmaker when she went to his Unnao house to seek a job.

