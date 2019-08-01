Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

Unnao rape survivor’s family sent 36 letters to officials but got no response: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 2:21 pm IST

The family claimed that most of the letters got no response from the authorities.

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. (Photo: File)
 Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The family of Unnao rape survivor wrote approximately 36 letters to top government officials, politicians and police officer over the last one year. In every letter, she claimed threat to their lives and sought protection.

On Wednesday, the woman’s maternal uncle claimed that letters were sent to top officials and when nothing worked, they wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

He also said, “We were continuously being harassed and threatened by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men. We wrote around 36 letters to the police, requested safety measures from senior officials and demanded action against the MLA’s associates who were pressurising us to take the case back. Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finished my entire family and now I am the only one left.”

In August last year, the CBI shifted Senger from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail after the woman’s family wrote a letter to CBI and alleged that they were getting death threats from Sengar’s men.

This year, on July 11, the survivor’s mother also wrote to UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, and highlighting the threat to their lives.

The family claimed that most of the letters got no response from the authorities.

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder on Monday. The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe.

Tags: unnao rape case, unnao case, cbi, cji, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The block committee member said the accused were going to Meerut to smuggle the meat. (Photo: Representational)

Quintal beef found in SUV of UP block committee member during checking, arresed

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother

'Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion,' Zomato had replied to the customer's request. (Photo: File)

MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

(Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits report in SC

MOST POPULAR

1

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

2

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

3

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

4

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

5

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham