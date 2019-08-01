Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

Unnao case: Top court asks CBI to complete probe in 7 days

THE ASIAN AGE.
The judges will also decide if the rape suvivor should be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences if the doctors so require. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made clear that it would transfer the rape case involving BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar out of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh and summoned a "responsible" CBI officer before it to provide details of the probe conducted so far in the sensational matter.

The court has set a 7-day deadline for the CBI to complete the probe into the car accident that killed two aunts of the Unnao rape survivor. The survivor and her lawyer were critically injured in the same accident. Currently, she is on life support.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta wanted the top court to give the federal investigating agency a month to probe.

“A month? No not at all. Finish it in seven days,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the CBI during the hearing.

The top court’s bench will hear the case again at 2 pm when a final order is expected to be passed.

The judges will also decide if the rape suvivor should be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences if the doctors so require.

Earlier on Thursday, the top court refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30 am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Mehta's contention, saying the CBI director can gather the information of the cases on telephone and apprise the bench on Thursday.

The bench directed Mehta to ensure the presence of a responsible officer at 12 noon before it to give details on the probe conducted so far in the rape and the subsequent accident case.

"We are going to transfer all the cases. We will pass the order to this effect," said the bench, comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

It was taken up as the first item by the top court, which said as both the matters have been transferred to the CBI, it would pass orders in the case later in the day after knowing the details from a responsible CBI officer.

On Wednesday, the court had taken cognisance of the rape victim's letter to the CJI and had sought a report from its secretary general why it had not been brought to his notice since July 17.

