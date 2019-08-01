Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

India, All India

SC orders UP to pay Rs 25L to Unnao rape survivor, shifts her to AIIMS Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 3:15 pm IST

SC also ordered UP govt to pay sum of Rs 20 lakh to Unnao survivor's lawyer, who was grievously injured on July 28.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of the Unnao rape survivor from the King George Medical College in UP to AIIMS in Delhi. It also has ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the survivor. The sum has to be paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the survivor.

The apex court has also ordered that a sum of 20 lakhs be paid to the lawyer of the Unnao rape case survivor who was grievously injured in the accident on July 28. The lawyer also is to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days. During this, the top court also ordered the transfer of all cases from UP to Delhi.

Tags: unnao rape case, supreme court, chief justice of india, new delhi, kuldeep sengar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

