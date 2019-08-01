Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

S Jaishankar to visit Bangkok for Asean, EAS, MGC meets

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 1:35 am IST

The EAM will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related multilateral meetings.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will be visiting the Thai Capital Bangkok on a two-day visit starting Thursday “to attend Asean-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (EAS FMM), 26th Asean Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting”, the MEA said on Wednesday. It is being keenly watched whether Mr. Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in a bilateral meeting at Bangkok. If so, it will be the first time the two ministers will meet after US President Donald Trump’s recent controversial remark in which he had claimed that PM Modi had asked for his mediation on the Kashmir issue. New Delhi had swiftly denied the claim.

“Both at the EAS FMM and ARF, the EAM will enumerate India’s Indo-Pacific vision, which was elaborated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in June, 2018. The EAM will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related multilateral meetings,” the MEA meanwhile also said.     

In a statement, the MEA said, “The Asean-India Ministerial Meeting, co-chaired by EAM and minister of foreign affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand H.E. Don Pramudwinai on 1 August 2019, will review progress in the implementation of key decisions of the Leaders of Asean member states.”

Tags: s. jaishankar, asean-india ministerial meeting

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

No family should be homeless by 2022: PM Modi

Dr Vardhan also said that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Govt to set up 1.5 lakh wellness clinics by 2022

Sir Dominic Asquith

‘No swap’ with Iran on seized ship: UK

Besides drop in infiltration bids, there has also been a decrease in the number of recruitment of local youth. (Photo: Representational)

Only 2 infiltration bids in 2019

MOST POPULAR

1

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

2

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

3

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

4

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

5

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham