MP police to issue notice to man who fussed over 'non-Hindu' Zomato delivery boy

Jabalpur: In a recent rift over Zomato's customer cancelling his order because of the delivery boy's non-Hindu' status, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to issue a notice to him in Jabalpur.

The customer, Amit Shukla tagged Zomato asking them to cancel his order as they sent a non-Hindu delivery boy.

Zomato didn't encourage his request and said they won't change the rider nor would they refund on the cancellation of his order.

"Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion," Zomato had replied to the customer's request. Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the company, in a tweet, said, "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jabalpur, said that they will look into the matter and will send a notice to the man to explain his conduct. According to the SP, no one has lodged a complaint against him, but the police will take suo moto notice of the Twitter post and has decided to send a notice to him.

Shukla further justified his action saying it was the month of Shravan and that's the reason he asked for a change of delivery boy which didn't happen. "I don't think I have committed any crime," he said.