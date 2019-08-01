Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

INX Media case: ED directs Karti Chidambaram to vacate Delhi house

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 9:49 am IST

According to sources, the property was jointly owned by Karti Chidambaram and his mother Nalini. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday directed former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to vacate his home in Delhi's Jor Bagh, which was earlier seized in the INX Media corruption case.

A notice issued by probe agency said that Karti Chidambaram must hand over the possession of the property within 10 days of the receipt of the notice.

According to sources, the property was jointly owned by Karti Chidambaram and his mother Nalini.

The property will be at the disposal of the probe agency until further orders and kept intact for further proceedings under the act, Enforcement Directorate counsel Nitesh Rana said.

Karti Chidambaram had managed to obtain clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for INX Media to get Rs 305 crores in overseas funds when they only had clearance for Rs 4 crores. P Chidambaram was the union finance minister at that time.

After that, the probe agency had filed a money laundering case against the company's founders, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

