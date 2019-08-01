Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

India, All India

Ex-Maldives VP Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor reaches India via sea, quizzed by central agencies

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 6:57 pm IST

‘Dignitary who arrived on a vessel cannot de-board now since there was no information about him coming to India,’ top district police said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, ‘We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.’ (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, ‘We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.’ (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tuticorin: Former Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor Thursday reached India via sea route and he is being questioned by Central agencies off the coast here, police sources said.

The dignitary who arrived on a vessel "cannot deboard now since there was no information about him coming to India," a top district police official told PTI.

Adeeb was being questioned by Central government agencies, he said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on reports of Adeeb's arrest, said, “We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports. We will contact their government and find out if these reports are true.”

The district police have no information to ascertain if his visit has the sanction of competent authorities and the vessel was permitted to berth and there were nine crew members, he said.

A top State police official said Adeeb has not "set his foot on Indian soil," and declined to elaborate.

Tags: ahmed adeeb abdul ghafoor, maldives, sea route, tamil nadu, tuticorin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin

Latest From India

The debt was primarily raised through three entities - Devadarshini Info Technologies, Gonibedu Coffee and Coffee Day Consolidations. (Photo: File)

Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha had personal debt of Rs 1,000cr: Report

Ravi was earlier the interlocutor for the central government for the Centre-Naga peace talks. (Photo: ANI)

Former Intelligence Bureau officer RN Ravi sworn in as Nagaland governor

According to Dr Pratibha Ramani, the boy was brought with a complaint of a swelling in the jaw. (Photo: ANI)

Jaw-dropping: Chennai doctors remove 526 teeth from 7-year-old boy's mouth

According to the family of the victims, the brothers were a witness in the murder case of their father, who was also shot dead in May earlier this year over a land dispute. (Photo: File I Representational)

Months after their father's murder, two brothers shot dead in Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

2

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

3

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

4

Dog cries after being separated from its surrogate ‘mother’

5

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham