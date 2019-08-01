Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Electricity usage up to 200 units to be free in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 12:30 pm IST

Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2020.

 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that electricity usage up to 200 units will be free. Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2020.

