Electricity usage up to 200 units to be free in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2020.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that electricity usage up to 200 units will be free. Delhi Assembly elections are due in February 2020.
