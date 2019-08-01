Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

India, All India

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 1:25 am IST

The ED questioned Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state’s cricket association.

Farooq Abdullah
 Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: The Enforcement Department (ED) on Wednesday came knocking on the doors of the National Conference President and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, who on Tuesday gave a call to convene an all party meeting on the issue of Article 35A.

The ED questioned Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state’s cricket association. Mr Abdullah had responded to his rival, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s call to convene an all-party meeting and present an united front against the Centre’s alleged plans to scrap Article 35A.  

According to sources Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11. The CBI has already charged Abdullah and three others — the then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar — under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

It had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir high court. Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have earlier denied any wrongdoing.

Tags: enforcement department, farooq abdullah, article 35a

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

No family should be homeless by 2022: PM Modi

Dr Vardhan also said that the government is giving keen attention to research for combating cancer through national as well as international collaborations and plans to establish 1.5 lakh health and wellness clinics in the country by 2022. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Govt to set up 1.5 lakh wellness clinics by 2022

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar to visit Bangkok for Asean, EAS, MGC meets

Sir Dominic Asquith

‘No swap’ with Iran on seized ship: UK

MOST POPULAR

1

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

2

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

3

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

4

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

5

Bengaluru India’s best student city, London world’s best for 2nd time in a row: Study

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham