Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

6 dead as heavy rains hit Vadodara; airport shut, trains cancelled

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 9:21 am IST

As per the latest forecast, several parts of Gujarat will receive 'heavy to very heavy rains' during the next two days.

Heavy rainfall hit several other places in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Panchmahal. (Photo: ANI)
 Heavy rainfall hit several other places in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Panchmahal. (Photo: ANI)

Vadodara: The Vadodara Airport was closed on Wednesday due to heavy rain. Two domestic flights were also cancelled, airport authorities said.

Six people have died in rain-related incidents as torrential downpour lashed central Gujarat city of Vadodara. With rising water level in Ajwa river, two platoons of army are on stand by to oversee rescue and relief operations, if required.

Vadodara in Gujarat received very heavy rain on Wednesday-over 400 millimeters in just 12 hours, the weather office said. Western Railways said some trains passing through the city had to be diverted due to water-logging.

The Gujarat government directed the local administration to shift people from low-lying areas in Vadodara. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called a meeting on Wednesday evening to review the situation in Vadodara. He urged people to cooperate with local officials during the rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall hit several other places in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Panchmahal.

As per the latest forecast by the weather office, several parts of Gujarat will receive "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days.

Tags: gujarat, monsoon, monsoon rains
Location: India, Gujarat

Latest From India

On Wednesday, the CJI had asked for a report on the delay in placing a letter and asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. (Photo: PTI | File)

Unnao rape survivor’s letter to CJI to be taken up today

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga. (Photo: ANI)

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action

On July 22, Environment Minister Parimal Shukla had said about 162 wild animals have lost their lives in the floods. (Photo: ANI)

Assam: Flood water recedes in Kaziranga, Pobitora

However, the company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive. (Photo: File)

'I'm hurt, but what can I do?': Zomato delivery boy on 'non-Hindu' row

MOST POPULAR

1

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

2

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

3

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

4

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

5

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham