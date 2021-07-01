Thursday, Jul 01, 2021 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

  India sees slight rise in COVID cases, reports 48,786 new infections, 1,005 deaths
India sees slight rise in COVID cases, reports 48,786 new infections, 1,005 deaths

The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 per cent of the total infections

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 48,786 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities.

 

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively  33.57 crore vaccine  doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 per cent.

As many as 19,21,450 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,20,21,494.

The daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.54  per cent . It has been less than five per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.64 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918,  while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

