Thursday, Jul 01, 2021 | Last Update : 09:14 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Jul 2021  ED says Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 cr from UK to Indian government account
India, All India

ED says Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 cr from UK to Indian government account

PTI
Published : Jul 1, 2021, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2021, 8:46 pm IST

Purvi Mehta (47) and her husband Maiank Mehta were granted the 'tender of pardon' in the case by a special Mumbai PMLA court in January

Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with this case that is also being investigated by the CBI. (PTI Photo)
 Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with this case that is also being investigated by the CBI. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday said fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's sister has "remitted" over Rs 17 crore from a UK bank account to that of the Indian government following her turning approver in the over Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.

Purvi Modi alias Purvi Mehta (47) and her husband Maiank Mehta were granted the 'tender of pardon' in the case by a special Mumbai PMLA court in January on the condition that they will make "full and true disclosure" and help the agency in the probe.

 

Purvi and her husband are British citizens and have never joined the probe.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her."

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 23,16,889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the central probe agency said in a statement.

With the "cooperation" of Purvi Modi, it said, the ED has been able to recover about Rs 17.25 crore (USD 2316889.03) from the proceeds of crime, it said.

 

According to the agency, Purvi Modi had assured the ED that she would help the agency in getting confiscated assets worth Rs 579 crore that included flats in New York and London and swiss bank deposit.

The ED had earlier got issued an Interpol arrest warrant against her in 2018 and had filed two charge sheets under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in which she and her husband were arraigned as accused in the alleged bank loan fraud case.

In her application made to the court for pardon, Purvi Modi had said that she was not a prime accused and has been attributed only a limited role by the investigating agency.

 

She had said that she fully cooperated with the ED in this investigation by providing all requisite information and documents.

Her plea said that on account of being Nirav Modi's sister, she was in a unique position to provide "substantial and important evidence, information, proof, and documents and access to bank accounts, assets, companies and entities that are relevant to Nirav Modi and his actions/dealings".

The ED had earlier said the assets in the names of Purvi Modi or her companies, that are expected to be repatriated with her help are: A Rs 19.5 crore worth flat near Breach Candy on Bhulabhai Desai Road in Mumbai, two flats in Central Park south area of New York (in the name of a trust) wroth Rs 36.52 crore and Rs 182.82 crore respectively, two swiss bank account deposits worth Rs 168.08 crore and Rs 108.23 crore, a Rs 62.1 crore flat at Marylebone Road in London and bank deposits worth Rs 1.96 crore kept in a Syndicate Bank branch at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

 

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both prime accused in the case, along with others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges for allegedly perpetrating an over USD 2 billion (more than Rs 13,000 crore) bank fraud in connivance with bank officials and by issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) at the Brady House PNB branch in Mumbai.

Nirav Modi, 50, is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India in connection with this case that is also being investigated by the CBI.

The ED had issued a statement last month saying that about 40 per cent of the money lost by banks in alleged frauds perpetrated by fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi, Choksi and businessman Vijay Mallya has been recovered so far due to its "swift" action in attaching and freezing their assets.

 

Tags: pnb fraud, indian government, nirav modi

Latest From India

The IMD on Wednesday said conditions are unlikely to be favourable for further advance of the monsoon in these regions. (PTI Photo)

Heat wave likely over northern plains in next 2 days: IMD

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria (ANI)

'Not much data on Delta plus to suggest it's more infectious, causes more deaths'

The government panel has asked the Institute to complete trials on adults first. (Photo: PTI)

Govt panel refuses SII permission to conduct Phase 2, 3 trials of Covavax on children

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham