Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:00 PM IST

India, All India

UP govt's move to include 17 castes in SC category 'unconstitutional': Mayawati

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 12:11 pm IST

The BSP supremo said that only the President and Parliament have powers to make any changes in the list.

She also urged the Centre to initiate the constitutional procedure to include these groups in the SC category and demanded an increase in the quota limit for them. (Photo: ANI)
 She also urged the Centre to initiate the constitutional procedure to include these groups in the SC category and demanded an increase in the quota limit for them. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for its decision to put 17 castes into Scheduled Caste category and called the move "unconstitutional" and politically motivated.

"It is reported in a section of media that 17 cases have been removed from OBC category and put in SC category. Yogi Adityanath government has deceived them. They will not get the benefit from any of the categories," Mayawati told ANI.

"...Because no government can either put or remove any caste from SC category. Article 341 of the constitution bars a government from doing so," she added.

The BSP supremo said that only the President and Parliament have powers to make any changes in the list.

Mayawati said, "Part one of Article 341 clearly states that the President can specify any group to SC category through a public notification on Governor's advice. Part 2 of the Article says that if notification is released under part one of the Article, it can only be changed by Parliament. Part 2 states that Parliament can specify, include or exclude any group from SC category."

The rules state that the notification cannot be undone by any other notification, she said.

Stating that the move is against the law and the Constitution, she said, "These castes will no longer get the quota under OBC category. They will be treated as general caste. It is clear that Yogi government has issued this order to deceive these castes."

Mayawati alleged that the order has been issued keeping in view the upcoming by polls in the state and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately withdraw it.

She also urged the Centre to initiate the constitutional procedure to include these groups in the SC category and demanded an increase in the quota limit for them.

"I appeal the government to take the order back and the Centre to include these castes in the category and increase SC quota proportionately as per constitutional procedure," she concluded.

In a decision taken on Friday, UP government added 17 castes including Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Rajbhar, Prajapati and others in the list of Scheduled Castes. It also directed all district officers to issue caste certificate to the families of those belonging to these castes.

Tags: mayawati, up government, yogi adityanath, bsp, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings. (Photo: File)

No UP government official can accept gifts, Yogi Adityanath's latest diktat

The country is still recovering from a drought last year that ravaged crops, killed livestock, emptied reservoirs and drained water supplies to city dwellers and some industries. (Representational Image)

India suffers driest June in 5 years, fears for crops and economy

Thirty-five people died and 17 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

'J&K's Kishtwar accident heart-wrenching,' says PM Modi

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei game-changer smartphone coming soon

2

Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

3

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

4

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

5

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham