‘Save water’, appeals PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Emphasising on the significance of water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, called for saving the precious resource through rain water harvesting, and said that there is a need to make it a mass movement on the lines of the Swachch Bharat programme. In his first address in the second edition of the broadcast after returning to power, Mr Modi on Sunday said that “one size fits all” approach is not required in conservation of water.

“In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is the same — to conserve every drop of water. There cannot be a single formula for dealing with water crisis across the country. For this, efforts are being made in different parts of the country in diverse ways. But the goal remains the same, and that is to save water and adopt water conservation,” he said.

Mr Modi appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. The Prime Minister also urged people to share knowledge about traditional methods of water conservation.

“If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water (conservation), do share the details,” he said.

He asked people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation on social media.

Several cities across India are facing water shortage as water levels in various dams and water bodies have gone down significantly.

He said water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year.

“You will be surprised that only 8 per cent of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country. Just and just 8 per cent,” Mr Modi noted, adding that time has come to find a solution to this problem.

Informing people that a new Jal Shakti ministry has been created in the Central government, Mr Modi said that this will allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water.

A few days ago he had written a letter to the sarpanchs and gram pradhans across the country, highlighting the need to save water. Earlier in his address, he thanked the people for bringing the NDA government back to power. “Actually speaking, I have not returned. You have brought me back. You positioned me here and gave me the opportunity to speak once again,” he said.