Noida: Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy vegetables; man thrashes her, gives triple talaq

The incident took place on June 29, police said adding that she has alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence.

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)
Noida: The police have booked a man for allegedly divorcing his wife by triple talaq following a heated argument over Rs 30 in Greater Noida’s Dadri, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the woman, her husband allegedly lost his cool, thrashed her and then divorced her when she asked him for Rs 30 to buy vegetables.

The incident took place on June 29, police said adding that she has alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband and in-laws.

“On Saturday evening, my husband Sabir, brother in-laws Zakir and Idris, sister in-law Sama and mother-in-law Najjo thrashed me. They also gave me electric shocks with a wire,” she alleged. “My husband divorced me by triple talaq, spat on my face and ousted me from the house,” she alleged further.

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“We have arrested Sabir and produced him before Dadri city magistrate. He was released on bail on June 30. The other family members named as accused are absconding,” the office said.

