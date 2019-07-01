Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh resigns from Assembly, Speaker 'unaware'

The Vijayanagar MLA said he submitted his resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

Bengaluru: Congress legislator Anand Singh on Monday resigned from the Karnataka Assembly.

However, Kumar said he was not aware of any such resignation, adding that no leader contacted him.

"Nobody has contacted or met me. I have got nothing to do with political developments and I will accept resignations even if 20 members resign. I'm not aware of any such resignation. I haven't met any leader, not even Anand Singh," Kumar told reporters in Kolar.

Sources said as many as five MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Congress' Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

An MLA from Kampli, Ganesh had allegedly assaulted Singh on January 19 following a heated argument at a resort near Bengaluru.

Singh was later admitted to a hospital, while Ganesh was suspended on the directions of state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Singh's resignation comes at a time when cracks seem to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state. However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

Earlier this month, Congress leader KH Muniyappa had said his party will contest alone in the local body elections next year.

The statement had come days after JD(S) president HD Deve Gowda lashed out the "Congress' behaviour" while claiming that mid-term elections would "no doubt" be held in the state.

"There is no doubt that there will be mid-term polls. They (Congress) said they will support us for five years but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart," he had said.

However, the former prime minister later downplayed his comments, saying his remark was about the local body elections and not for the Assembly polls.

