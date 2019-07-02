Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:07 PM IST

India, All India

J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul, discuss upcoming assembly polls

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 9:08 pm IST

The delegation discussed the current scenario and reasons behind the Congress' defeat in the state, Mir told.

The leaders also asked Rahul Gandhi to make 'necessary changes desired by him without any hesitation'. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, along with other state leaders, met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence here on Monday and discussed the upcoming assembly elections.

The leaders also asked Rahul Gandhi to make "necessary changes desired by him without any hesitation".

Apart from Mir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and few other Lok Sabha candidates were also present at the meeting.

This comes as the first meeting between the state unit and party president after the general elections.

