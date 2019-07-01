Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

Happy that WB govt being held accountable: BJP's Priyanka Sharma on contempt plea

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019
Sharma alleged that the state government mentally harassed her and her family.

Sharma's remark comes shortly after the Supreme Court served a notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt petition filed by Sharma's brother, alleging that the police did not immediately release her despite the court's order. (Photo: ANI)
Howrah: West Bengal youth BJP worker Priyanka Sharma, who was jailed for sharing a meme on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said she is happy that the state government is being held accountable.

Sharma's remark comes shortly after the Supreme Court served a notice to the West Bengal government on a contempt petition filed by Sharma's brother, alleging that the police did not immediately release her despite the court's order.

"I am happy that this government is being held accountable. When they were told to release me on bail, I did not do it immediately. Do they (TMC government) think they are superior to the Supreme Court?" she asked.

Sharma alleged that the state government mentally harassed her and her family. "I will keep raising my voice against injustice. I want justice," she added.

Defending the meme created on Banerjee, for which she was arrested, Sharma said, "If I am sent to jail for sharing a meme, she (Banerjee) should also go to jail for whatever she says about our Prime Minister."

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday sought a reply from the state government within four weeks.

According to the petitioner, Rajib Sharma, his sister Priyanka was released two days after the date set by the top court.

The BJP leader was arrested and sent to two weeks' judicial custody for allegedly sharing a morphed photo on her Facebook timeline in which Banerjee's face was photoshopped on the body of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas from her appearance at the MET Gala in New York.

