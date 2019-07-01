Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

Foreigners among 35 arrested in 'sex trade' at Noida spa centres

The 14 spa centres were sealed. Three of those were found involved in sex trade, while the others showed serious irregularities.

There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count. (Photo: ANI)
Noida: Thirty-five people, including 25 women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday night during simultaneous police raids at over a dozen spa centres allegedly running sex rackets, officials said.

There were foreign nationals among those arrested, including those from Thailand, police officials said, but did not give their exact count.

"On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna, the raids were conducted late in the evening at 14 spa centres in the commercial hub of Sector 18. The raids continued till almost midnight," Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.

He said 14 police teams involving seven circle officers, eight station house officers, 30 sub-inspectors and both male and female constables carried out the action.

"Altogether 35 people -- 10 men and 25 women -- were arrested from these spas, including multiple foreign nationals. Around Rs. one lakh in cash, beer, used and unused condoms, along with other objectionable articles, were seized from these spa centres," Jaiswal said.

The 14 spa centres were sealed. Three of those were found involved in sex trade, while the others showed serious irregularities, the SP said.

A case was registered against the spa centres and their owners would be charged under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, he added.

