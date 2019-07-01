Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

India, All India

Extremely unfortunate: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence over encephalitis deaths

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 8:28 pm IST

Speaking on the issue Nitish Kumar said, 'Only expressing grief over the issue is not enough. The state government took matter seriously.'

Chief Minister gave the statement while addressing the state assembly after opposition created ruckus and raised questions involving the state government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis at the government hospital. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister gave the statement while addressing the state assembly after opposition created ruckus and raised questions involving the state government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis at the government hospital. (Photo: File)

Patna: After almost a month of silence on the issue of encephalitis outbreak, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called it “extremely unfortunate and serious issue”.

Chief Minister gave the statement while addressing the state assembly after opposition created ruckus and raised questions involving the state government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis at the government hospital.

Speaking on the issue Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Only expressing grief over the issue is not enough. The state government took the matter seriously. We discussed the issue with experts to find reasons behind the epidemic but nobody was able to tell us anything. We later decided to form a panel of experts to find reasons behind the outbreak”.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the health department has been under fire after over 151 children died in the state due to encephalitis and brain fever in the last one month.

Muzaffarpur, where the majority of children died due to the disease, has been declared as the worst hit district by the state health department. Reports suggest that the death toll in Muzaffarpur has climbed to 136 after two more children who were being treated at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) succumbed to the disease in the last 48 hours.

During his speech Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also admitted that the infrastructure at SKMCH was not adequate to deal with the situation. He said that “After I visited SKMCH I directed health officials to increase the capacity of beds in order to accommodate more children suffering from the disease. I admit that I was visiting SKMCH for the first time”.  

In June the SKMCH management had converted prisoners ward into a makeshift pediatric ICU to ease the crisis of beds. According to an official “, at least three makeshift ICUs were set up to ease the crisis of beds at the SKMCH where most of the children have been admitted for treatment”.

Earlier during his speech, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that 780 children were admitted to hospital for treatment till June 28 out which 584 were cured and 154 died.

“Data shows that death rate due to AES have reduced drastically over the past few years”. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said in the state assembly.

Tags: nitish kumar, encephalitis
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav’s tenure abruptly. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Congress chief; Scindia leads the race among others

In February last year, Saxena was killed allegedly by family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt likely to name a road after Ankit Saxena, 23-year-old photographer who was stabbed to death

Prime Minister also instructed Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the Nagar Kirtan that is commencing from Sri Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on July 25. (Photo: ANI)

SAD leaders meet PM to brief about arrangements for Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary

Thakur, said that a centralised scrutiny and prosecution mechanism was established to streamline the work under the initiative and 5382 companies were given notice. (Photo: ANI)

Prosecution Sanction accorded in 366 cases for non-compliance of CSR, MoS Finance: LS

MOST POPULAR

1

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

2

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

3

Infinix S4 review: Budget beast!

4

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

5

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham