Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 AM IST

India, All India

Shah wants better facilities for forces fighting insurgents

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 1:54 am IST

Following the directive, a survey is being carried out among different central forces to identify the long-pending welfare issues.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Identifying the overall welfare of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as a major priority for the Narendra Modi government, Union home minister Amit Shah has directed top officials to prepare a blueprint on how the working environment of security personnel deployed in anti-terror operations in regions like the Kashmir Valley and the Northeast and Naxal-hit areas can be “improved considerably”.

Sources said the new time-bound plan would cover basic issues like quality of food and uniforms, sophisticated weapons and expeditious filling of vacancies.

The home minister, sources added, was very categorical that overall welfare of paramilitary personnel, particularly those deployed at junior and middle-level, was top priority for the government.

“The home minister was very clear that security personnel deployed in hostile environment like the Kashmir Valley and the Northeast where they need to fight militants and those posted in Maoist-affected areas need to be provided with best of facilities whether it is related to food, uniform, equipment, healthcare and family welfare. So, a detailed plan is being worked out as to how these can be scaled up further,” a senior official said.

Following the directive, a survey is being carried out among different central forces to identify the long-pending welfare issues.

Efforts have also been launched to further improve the quality of ration, healthcare and ensure proper rest to the security personnel involved in counter-terror operations.

An exercise has also been initiated to provide them with state-of-the-art weapons and other equipment like bullet-proof jackets and sophisticated devices to detect IEDs, an official said.

To ensure easy grant of leaves to paramilitary personnel, who work under tremendous stress and pressure, the process of filling up nearly 84,000 vacancies in central police organisation is also being expedited. The sanctioned strength of central forces like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB is about 9,99,795.

The home minister has also assured the security forces that there would be no dearth of funds in providing more facilities and benefits to the soldiers and their families, said an official.

Tags: amit shah, capfs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bihar polls: Both JD-U, BJP eye ‘big brother’ tag

The Prime Minister also urged people to share knowledge about traditional methods of water conservation. (Photo: File)

‘Save water’, appeals PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Only 28 lakh odd persons have been trained under short term training of PMKVY. (Representational image)

PMKVY fails to achieve its job placement target

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is garlanded after being released from the district jail. (Photo: PTI)

Bat-basher MLA doesn’t regret actions

MOST POPULAR

1

Heroin worth Rs 2700 crore smuggled from Pakistan seized in Punjab

2

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

3

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

4

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

5

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham