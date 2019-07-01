Monday, Jul 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

10 lakh worth foreign notes found inside mobile chargers in Mumbai airport

ANI
Published : Jul 1, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2019, 1:53 pm IST

The passenger was arrested by the CISF officials during the pre-embarkation security check at the Security Hold Area of the airport.

Mumbai: A man was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers from the passenger.

"On Saturday, CISF personnel detected 58,145 Dirhams worth approx Rs. 10,67,000 concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers, which were carried by a passenger named Shaikh Irfan Kadir," the officials said.

Shaikh Irfan Kadir was bound for Sharjah city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by an Air Arabia flight.

During the interrogation, the passenger could not produce any valid documents. The passenger along with the recovered foreign currency have been handed over to Customs officials for further action.

