Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Jun 2022  Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley
India, Crime

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 7:42 am IST

As the word spread about the schoolteacher’s killing, Kashmiri Brahmin Hindus or Pandits, took to the streets at several places

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)
  Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Srinagar: A woman Hindu schoolteacher was murdered in cold blood by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district on Tuesday. The gory incident sparked off protests by groups of Hindus, mainly government employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community working in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s special job package, and voicing security concerns reinforced the demand to be relocated to Jammu or any other part of the country.

The police and local sources said Rajini Bala, 36, the latest victim of the target killings -- the seventh in the Valley so far in May -- was shot and critically wounded by unidentified assailants outside Government High School in Kulgam’s Gopalpora area, where she worked as a teacher, at 10.35 am. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital, the sources said.

 

A resident of Jammu’s Samba district, Ms Bala was working in the Valley after her recruitment as a teacher in the Scheduled Caste category. As the predominantly Muslim Valley has no SC population, the teachers’ posts reserved for SCs are filled by candidates from the Jammu region.

Ms Bala is the second schoolteacher from Jammu belonging to the SC category who has fallen to assassins’ bullets while working in the Valley. Earlier, Deepak Chand, who taught at Srinagar’s Government Boys Higher Secondary School, was along with Sikh principal Supinder Kour shot dead by masked men on October 7 last year. The police blamed the killings on The Resistance Front (TRF) which, it insists, is an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba militant group. The police later claimed that Mehran Yasin Shala, a top TRF commander involved in the murder of Chand and Kour, was along with two other militants Manzoor Ahmed Mir and Basir Dar gunned down in Srinagar’s Rambagh area on November 24 last year.

 

The police blamed Ms Bala’s murder on separatist militants too and said the “terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will soon be identified and neutralised”. It said the area was immediately cordoned off with the help of reinforcements and a search operation to capture the killers dead or alive was underway.

As the word spread about the schoolteacher’s killing, large groups of Kashmiri Brahmin Hindus, or Pandits, mainly government employees working in the Valley and often referred to as “migrant employees”, took to the streets at several places, including in Srinagar, to chant slogans against the killers and the government for its “failure” to protect the minorities in the Valley. A group of agitating migrant employees blocked traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway (NH44) at Vessu in Kulgam. It reiterated the demand for relocation either to Jammu or any other part of the country “as we don’t feel safe here”.

 

The “migrant employees” have been asking for relocation from the Valley even since one of their colleagues, Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee, was shot dead by suspected militants inside his office in Chadoora town of central Budgam district on May 12.

Their representatives had at a meeting with J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha here last week, insisted on being relocated to Jammu or any other part of the country. Mr Sinha, condemning Ms Bala’s murder, said all those involved will be given an “unforgettable response”. He tweeted: “Terrorist attack on a schoolteacher Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for dastardly attack.”

 

Tags: woman hindu school teacher murdered, militants gun down teacher kulgam district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

The ministry also said that the nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices not adjusted for inflation, in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Indian GDP grew 8.7% in FY22

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham