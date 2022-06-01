Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Jun 2022  Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles
India, All India

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 1:18 am IST

Astra MK-I BVR AAM has been indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO based on the requirements issued by the IAF

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)
 Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

New Delhi: The defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and associated equipment.

The missiles are being procured for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy, the ministry said. The Astra MK-I BVR AAM has been indigenously designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) based on the requirements issued by the IAF.

 

The air-to-air missile with BVR capability provides large stand-off ranges to the IAF's fighter jets.

The Astra MK-I missile and all associated systems for its launch, ground handling and testing have been developed by the DRDO in coordination with the IAF.

“In a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence on May 31 signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Astra MK-I BVR air-to-air missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 2,971 crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category,” the ministry said in a statement.

 

It said the missile, for which successful trials have already been undertaken by the IAF, is fully integrated on the Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft and will be integrated with other fighter jets in a phased manner, including the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas).

It said the navy will integrate the missile on the MiG 29K fighter aircraft.

“The transfer of technology from the DRDO to the BDL for production of Astra MK-I missile and all associated systems has been completed and production at BDL is in progress,” the ministry said.

“This project will act as a catalyst for the development of infrastructure and testing facilities at BDL. It will also create opportunities for several MSMEs in aerospace technology for a period of at least 25 years,” it added.

 

Tags: defence ministry, indian air force, drdo, bharat dynamics limited, astra mk-i
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally, in Shimla, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Before 2014, corruption was viewed an essential part of govt: PM Modi

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Resentment brews in Congress over Rajya Sabha list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a video conference as he releases benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Modi changed India's political culture: BJP

A Pakistani drone that was shot down by police near the international border, in Kathua district, Sunday, May 29, 2022. The drone was carrying seven magnetic bombs and seven grenades, according to police. (PTI)

Pakistan drone with magnetic bombs shot down in Kathua

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham