Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

  India   All India  01 Jun 2022  Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states
India, Politics

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 7:49 am IST

In Rajasthan, where the party is in power, it was meant to be a cakewalk for the three 'outsider' candidates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Trouble is far from over for the Congress Party’s Rajya Sabha nominees. In fact, in some cases, it is only growing. After facing internal discontent over its list of candidates, the party will now actually have to contest elections in three states -- Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra – for its nominees to enter the Upper House of Parliament.

In Rajasthan, where the party is in power, it was meant to be a cakewalk for the three “outsider” candidates -- Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari and Mukul Wasnik. However, In Rajasthan, where the party is in power, it was meant to be a cakewalk for the three “outsider” candidatesSome Congress MLAs were openly upset about the fact that “outsiders” were given tickets, and with Assembly polls not too far away, no one from the state unit was even considered for a Rajya Sabha berth. If cross-voting happens, it may put the candidature of at least one of the three in jeopardy, which is likely to be Mr Pramod Tewari. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, each candidate needs 41 votes to win. The Congress has 108 MLAs and the BJP has 71 votes. They have 30 surplus votes, but to win a second seat, they need another 11 votes. To win a third seat, the Congress needs 15 more votes. Smaller parties and Independents will therefore play a critical role to determine who wins the seat. There are 13 Independents, two Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) members, two of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and two CPI(M) MLAs.

 

In Haryana, meanwhile, the entry of Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Congress leader Vinod Sharma, has queered the pitch for Congress candidate Ajay Maken. To win a Rajya Sabha seat in the state, a candidate needs to get at least 30 votes, and the Congress has 31. But no one is counting on Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has been sulking for some time, especially with Bhupinder Singh Hooda being given full control of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Also, in the last Rajya Sabha election, the official Congress candidate, R.K. Anand, lost because of significant cross-voting taking place.

In Maharashtra too, the imposition of Imran Pratapgarhi has irked local leaders.  Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation as general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, calling it an injustice towards Congress workers. The BJP has put up an extra candidate to ensure that an election takes place. If there is cross- voting, the official Congress candidate could be in trouble.

 

The Congress has been severely criticised for announcing these names as its candidates, and if the party’s official candidates are defeated, it will be a huge embarrassment for the party high command.

Tags: congress party, discontent in congress rs nominees, polls in maharashtra haryana rajasthan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

The ministry also said that the nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices not adjusted for inflation, in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Indian GDP grew 8.7% in FY22

Defence ministry sealed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles. (Photo: DRDO)

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,971 Cr with BDL to procure Astra missiles

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham