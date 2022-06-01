Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022 | Last Update : 05:34 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Jun 2022  CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction
India, All India

CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2022, 12:18 pm IST

Adityanath says the temple will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)
  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays the foundation stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed a 'Shila Pujan' of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple and said the temple will be a symbol of people's belief.

He laid the foundation of the sanctum sanctorum amidst chanting of mantras in the presence of the Ram temple trust, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others.

 

"This temple will be symbol of people's belief. It will be a 'Rashtra mandir' and its work will move forward with full speed.

"The 500-year old 'tadpan' (uneasiness) of devotees is going to end and we will have a temple here," Adityanath asserted.

Earlier, Maurya said the first phase of the Ram temple construction is completed and the second phase will start after the foundation laying of the sanctum sanctorum.

"The construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple was started after the decision of the Supreme Court. After the completion of the first phase, the second phase of the temple construction will start with the laying of foundation stone by the chief minister, he said.

 

The minister added that it was a day of great happiness for the devotees of Lord Ram.

Tags: ayodhya temple, ram mandir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Latest From India

Some insiders claimed that certain party leaders had been gunning for Naqvi (in picture) and raised some questions about his interactions with the media. — ANI file image

Buzz in BJP over Naqvi's exclusion from Rajya Sabha list

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress in trouble: RS polls might see contest in three states

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

The ministry also said that the nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices not adjusted for inflation, in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.65 lakh crore as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.5 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Indian GDP grew 8.7% in FY22

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham