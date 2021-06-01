Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Jun 2021  Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications
India, All India

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2021, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2021, 1:13 pm IST

The Union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning. (ANI)
 According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to AIIMS following post-COVID complications on Tuesday.

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.

 

The Union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

"This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," Pokhriyal had tweeted.

He had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.

