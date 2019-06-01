Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, All India

Watch: Mumbai Idli vendor using toilet water, FDA order enquiry; video goes viral

ANI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 10:13 am IST

The 45-second long video, however, doesn't mention the time or date of the incident.

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: A video of a Mumbai street food vendor was widely shared on social media, in which he was seen using tap water from Borivali Railway Station toilet to prepare food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation.

In the video, the hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment with the dish. The 45-second long video, however, doesn't mention the time or date of the incident.

The FDA has also issued a public warning against using such water, which could be contaminated.

"The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an inquiry against him as well as others, who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected," said Shailesh Adhav of the FDA branch in Mumbai.

"When the person is caught, his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it will be seized and then necessary action will be taken," Adhav said.

He said the short video needs to be probed further to find out when and where the incident happened. "We have seen the video. We have to check which place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe," he said.

Tags: viral video, food and drug administration, railway station
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Vijayan also assured that the Kerala government is making continued efforts to help the farmers and has also announced a moratorium on repayment of farmers' loans till the end of this year. (Photo: ANI)

'Order probe into farmer suicide': Kerala CM responds to Rahul Gandhi's letter

Singh, former village head of Barauli, was shot dead at his residence in Amethi on May 25. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment. (Photo: ANI)

Main accused in Smriti Irani aide murder case arrested

Pakistan on Wednesday extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (Photo: PTI)

IAF lifts temporary airspace restrictions, imposed after Balakot

The weather agency has predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days. (Representational Image)

Delhi braces for extreme heat wave, IMD issues red-code warning

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham