Union Budget on July 5; farmer scheme extended

The Rajya Sabha will be convened June 20 and have its last sitting on July 26, it said.

New Delhi: Newly-appointed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided in its first meeting on Friday.

The Cabinet also approved extension of Prime Minister Kisan Yojana to all farmers. Announcing the decision, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Other decisions taken at the meeting were related to welfare of farmers, small traders and children of defence and security personnel. The Cabinet also approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 and the session is expected to conclude on July 26, an official statement said.

The Rajya Sabha will be convened June 20 and have its last sitting on July 26, it said.

The economic survey will be released on July 4. The election of a new Speaker will take place on June 19 while President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20, it said.