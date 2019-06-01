Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

India, All India

Union Budget on July 5; farmer scheme extended

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:51 am IST

The Rajya Sabha will be convened June 20 and have its last sitting on July 26, it said.

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)
 BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Newly-appointed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided in its first meeting on Friday.

The Cabinet also approved extension of Prime Minister Kisan Yojana to all farmers. Announcing the decision, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said nearly 14.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Other decisions taken at the meeting were related to welfare of farmers, small traders and children of defence and security personnel. The Cabinet also approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 and the session is expected to conclude on July 26, an official statement said.

The Rajya Sabha will be convened June 20 and have its last sitting on July 26, it said.

The economic survey will be released on July 4. The election of a new Speaker will take place on June 19 while President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament on June 20, it said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Meanwhile, Owaisi on Friday evening played the part of traffic cop directing traffic at Fateh Darwaza old city. (Photo: ANI)

Don’t worry about BJP's return to power: Owaisi to Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Modi Cabinet 2.0 has first meeting

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

EWS quota: Supreme Court warns Maha govt against contempt

The official sources here said that the concerned police station has taken the cognizance of the incident and launched investigations to know why the officer took such an extreme step.

Colonel posted in Siachen shoots self

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham