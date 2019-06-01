Ramesh Pokhriyal to frame new policy

The biggest task ahead for the new HRD minister will be the release of the NEP which is already delayed by over four years.

New Delhi: Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” took charge of the human resource development ministry on Friday with senior ministry officials handing him over the draft of the much-awaited New Education Policy (NEP).

The former Uttarakhand chief minister and Haridwar MP told reporters that he will be meeting officials to chalk out a plan of action. The biggest task ahead for the new HRD minister will be the release of the NEP which is already delayed by over four years.

Incorporating Indian knowledge systems in the curriculum, constituting a National Education Commission and curbing arbitrary fees hikes by private schools are among the recommendations made by an expert panel to the ministry for the NEP.

The committee headed by former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan wasformed to draft the new education policy by the ministry previously headed by Prakash Javadekar, who is now the information and broadcasting minister.

The draft report of the committee said, “The topics in school curriculum and textbooks will include Indian contribution to mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, psychology, yoga, architecture, medicine, as well as governance, polity, society, and conservation course on Indian knowledge systems.”

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new education policy was part of the BJP’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

Mr Pokhriyal, a PhD from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University in Garhwal,has authored over 35 books. He is one of the 24 new faces inducted into the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,