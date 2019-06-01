Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, All India

Pakistan and China ties will be S Jaishankar’s priorities

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:34 am IST

The new EAM has his task cut out, for several challenges await him, the foremost being India’s troubled relations with Pakistan.

S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
 S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar was on Friday appointed India’s external affairs minister (EAM) and assumed office in the evening succeeding Sushma Swaraj who had on Thursday been left out of the Cabinet of the Modi government in its second term in office. The new EAM has his task cut out, for several challenges await him, the foremost being India’s troubled relations with Pakistan.

The two countries were on the brink of war — after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 — when India launched air-strikes on February 26 against a JeM terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan’s KPK province.

Significantly, Mr Modi is expected to come face to face with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan on June 13 and 14. New Delhi will, therefore, need to devise a strategy on how to deal with Pakistan.

On China, Mr Jaishankar — a former envoy to Beijing — will be expected to undertake preparatory work at top levels for the second informal summit between Mr Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that is expected to take place in India in October this year. Ties between the two Asian giants improved considerably after the first informal summit between the two leaders in Wuhan in China last year.

Mr Jaishankar’s contribution to close ties with the United States is also expected to stand him in good stead when India negotiates with the United States on various issues.

Tags: s jaishankar, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget on July 5; farmer scheme extended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Modi Cabinet 2.0 has first meeting

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

EWS quota: Supreme Court warns Maha govt against contempt

The official sources here said that the concerned police station has taken the cognizance of the incident and launched investigations to know why the officer took such an extreme step.

Colonel posted in Siachen shoots self

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham