'No mismatch between VVPAT and EVM', says CMD of Bharat Electronics

Published : Jun 1, 2019, 5:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 5:50 pm IST

Any candidate who has doubts about EVMs is free to approach a court after the elections within 45 days.

EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)
 EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) MV Gowtama, on Saturday, said that no mismatch was reported between votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines during the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

Gowtama, who was speaking at BEL's annual press conference here explained the use of EVMs, Gowtama said: "In fact, democracy in India can only survive when we use EVMs. Along with VVPAT machines, EVMs ensure that no rigging takes place in the polls. Even if rigging happens, it can be detected. If we use paper ballots, then nothing can be done if the rigging takes place."

"For all of us, for democracy to survive, I request people in general to publicise the use of EVMs in the polls," he said, adding that any candidate who has doubts about EVMs is free to approach a court after the elections within 45 days. All EVMs are stored in a safe place for the next 45 days."

"BEL has supplied 10 lakh units of EVM to the Election Commission of India," he said.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

