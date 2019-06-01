Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, All India

Mirwaiz to PM: Accept peace offer from Imran Khan

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:34 am IST

Mirwaiz said that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue could transform both India and Pakistan.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
 Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged the new government at the Centre to accept Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s renewed offer of holding dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues.

He said that the Hurr-iyat Conference, the am-algam of Kashmiri separatist parties, would support the move and all other peace initiatives that may lead to an amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The Mirwaiz while speaking at Jumat-ul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramzan) congregation at Srinagar’s historic Grand Mosque said, “Imran Khan’s repeated offer of dialogue on all issues between India and Pakistan including Kashmir should be seriously considered by the new dispensation in New Delhi headed by Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi as the way forward.”

Later while speaking to this correspondent, the Mirwaiz said that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue could transform both India and Pakistan and usher in a new era of stability and progress in South Asia and put an end to the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reiterating that the Hurriyat Conference would support all the peace initiatives that are aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, he said, “We in the Hurriyat Conference have endorsed and actively supported all the initiatives that were taken in the past by the governments of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh to resolve the issues with Pakistan and here in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that use of force will not resolve the Kashmir issue nor can the Centre win the hearts and minds of the people of Kashmir by resorting to “suppressive measures and military might on them”. He added, “It is only through dialogue and reconciliation and by accepting ground reality on Kashmir that lasting peace and tranquillity can be restored in the state.”

The Mirwaiz earlier in his customary post-sermon political speech at the Grand Mosque also said that as the people of India overwhelmingly voted Prime Minister Mr Modi and his party back into power, “this mandate gives him the opportunity and the power to play a decisive role in the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir conflict”.

He asserted, “It is an opportune time to initiate political processes which enable and facilitate conflict resolution.” He claimed that all Kashmiris, irrespective of their organisational affiliations, are speaking in one voice about the urgent need for resolution of the conflict.

Tags: mirwaiz umar farooq, imran khan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget on July 5; farmer scheme extended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Modi Cabinet 2.0 has first meeting

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

EWS quota: Supreme Court warns Maha govt against contempt

The official sources here said that the concerned police station has taken the cognizance of the incident and launched investigations to know why the officer took such an extreme step.

Colonel posted in Siachen shoots self

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham