Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, All India

Kartarpur corridor on Indian side to be completed by Sept 30: Punjab minister

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 5:40 pm IST

The Union cabinet last year had decided to develop a passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the Indian side of international border.

The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

The corridor will link the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan. "The construction of the passage will be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev," said Singla in an official release.

After the inspection of the site, the PWD minister said the construction of the corridor would be on a par with a state-of-the-art expressway.

He said the length of the corridor on the Indian side was 4.2 km with 3.6 km being a linear stretch equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides.

The remaining stretch comprises approach roads from the historic Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak and the BSF check-post on the international border. A world-class infrastructure would be in place for devotees, said Singla.

The minister said in view of increasing flow of pilgrims, the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas were being upgraded.

He said the project would cost Rs 116 crore, for which sixty-two acres had already been acquired. Additional 50 acres would be acquired for the construction of an integrated check-post (ICP) by the Land Port Authority of India, the minister added.

The Union cabinet on November 22 last year had decided to develop a passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the Indian side of the international border.

The corridor will facilitate a passage to the historic gurdwara in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur gurdwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab.

Pakistan will build the corridor up to the Indian border from the gurdwara in Kartarpur. The corridor will be thrown open to pilgrims in November this year to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Tags: kartarpur corridor, pwd, punjab, indian government, pakistan
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Latest From India

Bhartiya Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh Mast (Photo: Twitter)

'Thankful to Modi government for helping farmers,' says farmer leader Mast

'It is a fact that it's 10 per cent of the strength of House. Since we are officially two short, we cannot have a Leader of Opposition. However, the onus also lies at doorsteps of government whether they want to designate a party formally as principal opposition or not,' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Cong to not stake claim for LoP post in Lok Sabha: Spokesperson Surjewala

They were taken to RDT Hospital in Bathalapalli. Further investigation is currently on. (Photo: ANI)

1 dead, 4 injured in clashes between TDP, YSRCP workers in Andhra

A special CBI Court on Saturday granted bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in connection with a money laundering case related to Rs 3,600 crore VVIP AgustaWestland chopper deal. (Photo: File)

CBI court grants bail to Sushen Mohan Gupta in AgustaWestland

MOST POPULAR

1

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

2

Explore healthy vegan milk options this World Milk Day

3

Bye Bye Apple iTunes! It’s been a great 18 years

4

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

5

Exciting Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak, it’s all about the camera innovations

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham