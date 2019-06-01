Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

Forcing Hindi language on TN people would not be tolerated: DMK leader

Kamal Haasan said, 'I have acted in many Hindi films, in my opinion Hindi language should not be imposed on anyone.'

Siva said, 'They classified the states as Hindi speaking states and non-Hindi speaking states.' (Photo: ANI)
Tamil Nadu: DMK leader T Siva on Saturday said that the attempt to force Hindi language on people of Tamil Nadu would not be tolerated. He said that they are ready to face any consequences to stop Hindi language being forced on the people.

Stating that the a committee appointed by the central government to draft new education policy submitted the report to the new Union Minister, Siva said, "They classified the states as Hindi speaking states and non-Hindi speaking states. They also said that the efforts will be taken to make Hindi compulsory. They did not mention whether the languages of others states particularly southern states will be taught in Hindi speaking states,” he said.

Supporting the DMK leader’s stand, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said, “I have acted in many Hindi films, in my opinion Hindi language should not be imposed on anyone.”

