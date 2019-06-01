Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:41 AM IST

EWS quota: Supreme Court warns Maha govt against contempt

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 6:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:47 am IST

The clause C became controversial as the May 30 notice after canceling the seats allocated under EWS quota.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave Maharashtra government time till June 4 to complete the admission to the post-graduate medical and dental courses as it pulled up the state government for issuing notice nullifying the consequences of court’s May 30, 2019, interim order knocking out 10% EWS quota for the current academic year.

Directing to complete the counselling and the admissions in the extended time, the court said, “failing which a very serious view shall be taken for not  complying the interim order passed by this court in its true spirit.” Taking exception to clause C of the notice issued on May 30, 2019, after top court had passed its interim order knocking out EWS quota, the bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice A.S. Bopanna said that the clause C of the notice that says that the admission of the candidates except those under EWS category would not be disturbed was in the “teeth of the interim order”.

The clause C became controversial as the May 30 notice after canceling the seats allocated under EWS quota and declaring them under general category deprived the existing general category students who are already admitted to post-graduate course from opting for better medical discipline.

Staying clause C, the court said, “Clause (c) of the Notice No.41 Dated 30.05.2019 therefore, can be said to be in the teeth of the interim order passed by this Court and/or virtually it may tantamount not giving full effect to the interim order passed by this Court.” The clause C of the notification said, “The admission of all the candidates (except those admitted under the EWS category) from the previous admission process are not to be disturbed.”

Holding that EWS quota could not be implemented without creating a matching number of additional seats, the top court by its May 30 order had knocked out 10% reservation for EWS in the post-graduate medical courses for the current academic year.

The court had left it to the state government to take further steps that logically involved re-conduct of the counseling for the candidates under the general category.

The court by its May 30 order had declared that the March 7 notification introducing 10% EWS quota in post-graduate medical courses would have no application for the current academic year.

