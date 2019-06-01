Digvijay Singh in race for MP PCC chief post

“I would suggest Mr Singh should lead the party in the state at this juncture”, another spokesman of party here Mayank Agrawal said.

Bhopal: Factionalism in Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has revived with the party initiating move to appoint a new PCC chief in the wake of its debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Days after a couple of senior ministers in the Kamal Nath government raised the demand for handing over the rein of the party in the state to AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to revive Congress in MP, supporters of former chief minister Digvijay Singh on Friday sought appointment of their leader in the post.

“The new PCC chief should work in tandem with chief minister Kamal Nath. The party can ill afford a confrontation between the party and chief minister Kamal Nath at this crucial juncture,” a senior Congress leader argued.

He was hinting at possibility of confrontation between the party and the chief minister if Mr Scindia was appointed new PCC chief.

“It is the prerogative of party high command to take a decision on the new party president in the state after consulting with chief minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria. But, we feel that a senior, strong and experienced leader should lead the organisation in the state,” a PCC spokesman said.

“I would suggest Mr Singh should lead the party in the state at this juncture”, another spokesman of party here Mayank Agrawal said.

The demand for making Mr Singh PCC chief minister comes in the wake of two cabinet ministers in the state, Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi, throwing their weight behind Mr Scindia for the post.

“Mr Scindia is the perfect choice for the post at this juncture”, Mr Patwari had said four days ago.