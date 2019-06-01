Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:52 AM IST

India, All India

Digvijay Singh in race for MP PCC chief post

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:35 am IST

“I would suggest Mr Singh should lead the party in the state at this juncture”, another spokesman of party here Mayank Agrawal said.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI/File)
 Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI/File)

Bhopal: Factionalism in Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has revived with the party initiating move to appoint a new PCC chief in the wake of its debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Days after a couple of senior ministers in the Kamal Nath government raised the demand for handing over the rein of the party in the state to AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia to revive Congress in MP, supporters of former chief minister Digvijay Singh on Friday sought appointment of their leader in the post.

“The new PCC chief should work in tandem with chief minister Kamal Nath. The party can ill afford a confrontation between the party and chief minister Kamal Nath at this crucial juncture,” a senior Congress leader argued.

He was hinting at possibility of confrontation between the party and the chief minister if Mr Scindia was appointed new PCC chief.

“It is the prerogative of party high command to take a decision on the new party president in the state after consulting with chief minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria. But, we feel that a senior, strong and experienced leader should lead the organisation in the state,” a PCC spokesman said.

“I would suggest Mr Singh should lead the party in the state at this juncture”, another spokesman of party here Mayank Agrawal said.

The demand for making Mr Singh PCC chief minister comes in the wake of two cabinet ministers in the state, Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi, throwing their weight behind Mr Scindia for the post.

“Mr Scindia is the perfect choice for the post at this juncture”, Mr Patwari had said four days ago.

Tags: digvijay singh, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

Union Budget on July 5; farmer scheme extended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Modi Cabinet 2.0 has first meeting

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

EWS quota: Supreme Court warns Maha govt against contempt

The official sources here said that the concerned police station has taken the cognizance of the incident and launched investigations to know why the officer took such an extreme step.

Colonel posted in Siachen shoots self

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham