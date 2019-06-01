Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Country's security, welfare of people are key priorities of Modi govt: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 3:50 pm IST

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)
 Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said country's security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.

Shah, who assumed the charge of the sensitive ministry on Saturday, also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities.

"Country's security and people's welfare are the Modi government's priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfill all these priorities," he tweeted after assuming the charge.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry. "Today, I have taken the charge as India's Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me," he said.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials. Two newly appointed ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday. Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

Read | Amit Shah occupies North Block; takes charge as HM

A home ministry official said Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration. The new Home Minister's immediate task would be handling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under the President's rule, and situation which may arise after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls. Shah was the key architect of the BJP's victory as the party president. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao were among the first who made courtesy calls on the Home Minister.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, amit shah, narendra modi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Speaker of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro (Photo: Twitter)

Surjya Narayan Patro elected as Odisha Legislative Assembly speaker

Clearing his stand, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that he did not say anything wrong. (Photo: ANI)

Didn't say anything wrong: MoS Kishan Reddy on Hyd safe zone for terrorists

Siva said, 'They classified the states as Hindi speaking states and non-Hindi speaking states.' (Photo: ANI)

Forcing Hindi language on TN people would not be tolerated: DMK leader

Rahul had last week offered to resign from the post of Congress President. (Photo: ANI)

Cong will work like 'pride of brave-hearted lions': Rahul Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bye Bye Apple iTunes! It’s been a great 18 years

2

Deccan Queen completes nine decades of operation

3

Exciting Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak, it’s all about the camera innovations

4

Roadies: Real Heroes winner name out?

5

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham