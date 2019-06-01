Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

Business, Economy

At 5.8 per cent, GDP hits 5-year low; job creation also dips

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 6:32 am IST

The data came on the day when Nirmala Sitharaman took charge as the new finance minister in the second innings of the Narendra Modi government.

The CSO also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.
 The CSO also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

New Delhi: With a slowdown seen in key sectors like agriculture, industry and manufacturing in the past nine months that pushed up unemployment growth rate to some extent, India’s economic growth rate slipped to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19. With this, India lost its fastest-growing large economy tag to China for the first time in two years as China’s economy posted 6.4 per cent growth in the March quarter.

Amid lower public spending and consumption demand, the government confirmed the sense of slowdown fears among aam aadmi on the day of its assuming office with some expectations of a wide-ranging policy impetus to turn around the country’s economy. The data came on the day when Nirmala Sitharaman took charge as the new finance minister in the second innings of the Narendra Modi government.

Reacting to the slowdown in Q4 GDP, economic affairs secretary S.C. Garg said that it was due to temporary factors like stress in non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

There was also some cause of concern for the government on joblessness. An National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) report said the unemployment rate in 2017-18 was 6.1 per cent, corroborating the pre-election leaked report that had claimed joblessness at a 45-year high.

Statistics secretary Pravin Srivastava told reporters, “It is a new design and a new matrix. It would be unfair to compare it with the past. This 45-year high is your interpretation. I don’t want to claim that it is 45-year low or high.”

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Friday, India’s gross domestic product or GDP growth slowed to 5.8 per cent in the January-March quarter of FY2018-19, the lowest in 17 quarters, as against 6.6 per cent in the December quarter.

Mr Garg hoped that the economy will be on an upward movement from second quarter. “I think first quarter of the current fiscal may also witness relatively slow growth, but economy to pick up second quarter onward,” said Mr Garg.

The CSO also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

“The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14,” the data said.

As far as economic slowdown is concerned, farm sector was the biggest drag on the growth front in FY19 with 2.9 per cent growth as against 5 per cent in FY18. “Gross fixed capital formation grew at 3.6 per cent in Q4 compared to 10.6 per cent in Q3 while private final consumption expenditure grew 7.2 per cent in Q4 compared to 8.4 per cent in Q3, reflecting a slowdown in corporate capex and weak consumption demand,” the data said.

Besides, the country’s fiscal deficit in full 2018-19 stood at 3.4 per cent of GDP, roughly in line with the Interim Budget estimate. Spending during the financial year was `23.1 lakh crore as against the revised target of `24.1 lakh crore.

The rate of growth in eight core infrastructure industries during April 2019 also came to 2.6 per cent as against 4.9 per cent in the previous month.

Keeping all the factors of slowdown in view, the unemployment rate for 2017-18 stood at 6.1 per cent, according to the labour survey data of the NSSO, which was released on Friday.

“The rate of urban unemployment stood at 7.8 per cent, while the rate for rural India was 5.3 per cent,” it said.

Experts, however, believe that the first challenge for the new government will be to arrest the slowdown and revive the economy through a combination of short and medium-to-long-term measures.

“The slowdown in economic growth is structural, which predates demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST), rather than cyclical,” said an expert.

“The government may unveil some fiscal stimulus while keeping the fiscal deficit at controllable levels. Also, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ample room to cut interest rates as inflation remains subdued,” he added.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which has cut policy rates by 50 basis points this year, is likely to cut the repo rate by a further 25 basis points at its June 4-6 meeting, bringing it to 5.75 per cent, the lowest since July 2010.

Tags: gdp, modi government

Latest From Business

Rajiv Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Big-bang reforms on cards: Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar

The market was factoring Piyush Goyal as the new FM.

Edgy market realises folly

Ryan McFarland, Founder and CEO of Strider Sports Int Inc.

Strider Sports bike now forays into Indian market

Interestingly, HCL has been implementing mine expansion scheme to quadruple its capacity from 3.4 million tonne per annum to 20.2 million tonne a year.

PSUs’ JV set to acquire strategic assets abroad

MOST POPULAR

1

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

2

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

4

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

5

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham